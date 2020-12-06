Who's Playing

New England @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New England 5-6; Los Angeles 3-8

What to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers will square off against the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday at SoFi Stadium. New England will be strutting in after a win while the Chargers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Los Angeles came up short against the Buffalo Bills last week, falling 27-17. No one had a standout game offensively for Los Angeles, but they got scores from WR Keenan Allen, RB Joshua Kelley, and SAF Nasir Adderley.

Meanwhile, New England narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Arizona Cardinals 20-17. New England's only offensive touchdowns (two) came from RB James White.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Chargers going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take Los Angeles against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

Los Angeles is now 3-8 while New England sits at 5-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles enters the game with 293.4 passing yards per game on average, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, New England is stumbling into the matchup with the fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only six on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: CBS

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $99.00

Odds

The Chargers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chargers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New England have won both of the games they've played against Los Angeles in the last six years.