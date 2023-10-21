Who's Playing

Las Vegas Raiders @ Chicago Bears

Current Records: Las Vegas 3-3, Chicago 1-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Raiders have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Chicago Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Raiders going off at just a three-point favorite.

Last Sunday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Raiders beat the Patriots 21-17. That's two games straight that Las Vegas has won by exactly four points.

Special teams was a major factor in the game for the Raiders, racking up 13 points in total. All those points came courtesy of Daniel Carlson: he added 12 points with four field goals, and another on an extra-point kick.

Meanwhile, Chicago traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 19-13 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Vikings on Sunday. Despite 55 more yards than Minnesota, Chicago couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

The win got Las Vegas back to even at 3-3. As for Chicago, their defeat was their tenth straight at home (dating back to last season), which dropped their overall record down to 1-5.

The Bears are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-4 against the spread).

Odds

Las Vegas is a 3-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NFL odds.





The over/under is set at 37.5 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Las Vegas.