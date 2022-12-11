Just when you think you've seen it all from Patrick Mahomes, he does something new that leaves your jaw on the floor. On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback added to his laundry list of highlight-reel throws with a stunning touchdown pass to running back Jerick McKinnon.

Early in the second quarter, Mahomes dropped back to pass but couldn't find any open receivers. He scrambled out of the pocket, broke a tackle, and it looked like Mahomes would simply run out of bounds for no gain.

However, at the last moment, Mahomes saw McKinnon out of the corner of his eye and flipped a no-look throw to the running back. At that point, McKinnon had nothing but green grass in front of him, and he ran all the way to the end zone for six points.

Mahomes has a penchant for using his athleticism and creativity to get him out of trouble while running around in the backfield. And that was not even Mahomes' first creative pass at Mile High Stadium. Back in 2018, Mahomes was leading the Chiefs down the field on what would become a game-winning drive when he used his left hand to complete a pass to Tyreek Hill while being hauled down to the ground.