Watch Chiefs vs. Raiders: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

How to watch Chiefs vs. Raiders football game
Who's Playing
Kansas City (home) vs. Oakland (away)
Current Records: Kansas City 7-4; Oakland 6-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Kansas City Chiefs are heading back home. They will take on the Oakland Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium after a week off. Kansas City is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory.
The Chiefs decided to play defense against itself two weeks ago, but the team still came out ahead despite 87 yards in penalties. They walked away with a 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. No one had a big game offensively for the Chiefs, but they got scores from TE Travis Kelce, RB Darrel Williams, and RB LeSean McCoy.
Meanwhile, Oakland scored first but ultimately less than the New York Jets in their contest last week. Oakland found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 34-3 punch to the gut against New York. QB Derek Carr had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 4.7 yards per passing attempt.
Kansas City's win lifted them to 7-4 while Oakland's loss dropped them down to 6-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Kansas City rank second in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 315.2 on average. Less enviably, the Raiders are fourth worst in the league in passing yards allowed per game, with 284.7 on average. So the Oakland squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chiefs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Raiders.
Over/Under: 52
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas City have won eight out of their last nine games against Oakland.
- Sep 15, 2019 - Kansas City 28 vs. Oakland 10
- Dec 30, 2018 - Kansas City 35 vs. Oakland 3
- Dec 02, 2018 - Kansas City 40 vs. Oakland 33
- Dec 10, 2017 - Kansas City 26 vs. Oakland 15
- Oct 19, 2017 - Oakland 31 vs. Kansas City 30
- Dec 08, 2016 - Kansas City 21 vs. Oakland 13
- Oct 16, 2016 - Kansas City 26 vs. Oakland 10
- Jan 03, 2016 - Kansas City 23 vs. Oakland 17
- Dec 06, 2015 - Kansas City 34 vs. Oakland 20
