Who's Playing

Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals

Current Records: Cleveland 11-5, Cincinnati 8-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Browns are 8-2 against the Bengals since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Cleveland Browns will head out on the road to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium. The Browns will be looking to extend their current four-game winning streak.

Last Thursday, the Browns strolled past the Jets with points to spare, taking the game 37-20.

The Browns relied on the efforts of Jerome Ford, who gained 121 total yards and two touchdowns, and Joe Flacco, who threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns while picking up 10.7 yards per attempt. Flacco's superb pass game pushed his passer rating north of 120 for the first time this season. Ronnie Hickman made the highlight reel by snagging an interception in the second quarter, and taking it all the way to the house.

The Browns have used their receiving core heavily this season, as 52.7% of their passes have been to wide receivers this season. The team tried something a little different on Thursday though, as only 36% of the QB's passes went to receivers. Given they posted a stellar 7.4 yards per play, don't be surprised to see the Browns do the same thing in the future.

Meanwhile, while it was Cincinnati who put the first points on the board on Sunday, it was Kansas City who put up more. The Bengals fell 25-17 to the Chiefs. Cincinnati has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Jake Browning, who rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown, and also threw for 197 yards and a touchdown.

The Bengals were plagued by a slow offense and finished the game with only 3.7 yards per play. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Chiefs advanced seven yards per play.

Cleveland's victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-5. As for Cincinnati, their loss dropped their record down to 8-8.

The Browns are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Cincinnati is a solid 6-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 38.5 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cincinnati.