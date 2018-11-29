Watch Cincinnati vs. Denver: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Bengals vs. Broncos football game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati Bengals (home) vs. Denver Broncos (away)
Current records: Cincinnati 5-6; Denver 5-6
What to Know
Denver will challenge Cincinnati on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Denver has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
It was all tied up at the half for Denver and Pittsburgh last Sunday, but Denver stepped up in the second half. Denver was able to grind out a solid victory over Pittsburgh, winning 24-17. Phillip Lindsay, who rushed for 110 yards and 1 touchdown on 14 carries, was a major factor in Denver's success.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Cincinnati, and their contest last week only extended their streak of losses to three. They lost to Cleveland by a decisive 35-20 margin. Cincinnati was down by 14-35 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Denver's win lifted them to 5-6 while Cincinnati's defeat dropped them down to 5-6. Allowing an average of points per game, Cincinnati hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Broncos are a solid 5 point favorite against the Bengals.
This season, Cincinnati is 5-5-1 against the spread. As for Denver, they are 5-5-1 against the spread
Series History
Denver has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Cincinnati.
- 2017 - Denver Broncos 17 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 20
- 2016 - Cincinnati Bengals 17 vs. Denver Broncos 29
- 2015 - Denver Broncos 20 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 17
