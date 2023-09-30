Who's Playing

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns

Current Records: Baltimore 2-1, Cleveland 2-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

What to Know

The Cleveland Browns will look to defend their home field on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 p.m. ET at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Browns going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

Cleveland entered their matchup on Sunday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put the hurt on the Titans with a sharp 27-3 win.

Nobody from Cleveland had a standout game, but they still got scores from Amari Cooper, Jerome Ford, and Deshaun Watson.

The team won by holding the Titans to a paltry 94 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Browns' ability to keep the quarterback under presure: the team laid him out five times before it was all said and done. Leading the way was Myles Garrett and his 3.5 sacks.

Meanwhile, Baltimore fought the good fight in their overtime match against Indianapolis on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Colts by a score of 22-19. Baltimore didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Lamar Jackson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on only 14 carries.

The Ravens' defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB five times. Leading the way was Kyle Hamilton and his three sacks.

With Cleveland's victory and Baltimore's loss, both teams now sport identical 2-1 records.

Looking ahead, the Browns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played the Ravens.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's contest: The Browns have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 160.7 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Ravens struggle in that department as they've been averaging 158 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NFL content.

Odds

Cleveland is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Baltimore, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 41 points.

Series History

Baltimore has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.