Who's Playing

Tennessee Titans @ Cleveland Browns

Current Records: Tennessee 1-1, Cleveland 1-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans will head out on the road to face off against the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Titans are hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

It may have taken the full four quarters to finish the job, but Tennessee ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They skirted past the Chargers 27-24.

QB Ryan Tannehill looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 246 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 12 yards and a touchdown. Tannehill wound up with a passer rating of 123.3. The Titans also got a significant boost from RB Derrick Henry, who ran away from the competition to the tune of 80 yards.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Cleveland on Monday, but luck did not. They fell to the Steelers 26-22.

Despite the loss, the Browns got a solid performance out of RB Jerome Ford, who rushed for 106 yards. Ford was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 69 yards.

Even though they lost, the Browns were unstoppable on the ground and finished the game with 198 rushing yards (they're ranked first in rushing yards per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Steelers only rushed for 55.

The Titans are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 9-8 record against the spread.

Tennessee's victory bumped their season record to 1-1 while Cleveland's loss dropped theirs to 1-1. We'll see if the Titans can repeat their recent success, or if the Browns bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Cleveland is a 3-point favorite against Tennessee, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 39.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Cleveland.