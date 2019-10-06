Watch Cowboys vs. Packers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Dallas (home) vs. Green Bay (away)

Current Records: Dallas 3-1-0; Green Bay 3-1-0

What to Know

Green Bay will take on Dallas at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Green Bay now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Packers scored first but ultimately less than Philadelphia in their game last Thursday. Green Bay came up short against Philadelphia, falling 34-27. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams were two go-getters for Green Bay despite the defeat. The former passed for 422 yards and two touchdowns, while the latter caught ten passes for 180 yards. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Rodgers this season.

Meanwhile, after flying high against Miami two weeks ago, Dallas came back down to earth. It was close but no cigar for Dallas as they fell 12-10 to New Orleans. Dallas' loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Packers rank fourth in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 4 on the season. As for the Cowboys, they enter the matchup with only 5 touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the NFL. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a 3.5-point favorite against the Packers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

Green Bay have won three out of their last four games against Dallas.