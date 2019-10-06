Watch Cowboys vs. Packers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Cowboys vs. Packers football game
Who's Playing
Dallas (home) vs. Green Bay (away)
Current Records: Dallas 3-1-0; Green Bay 3-1-0
What to Know
Green Bay will take on Dallas at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Green Bay now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Packers scored first but ultimately less than Philadelphia in their game last Thursday. Green Bay came up short against Philadelphia, falling 34-27. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams were two go-getters for Green Bay despite the defeat. The former passed for 422 yards and two touchdowns, while the latter caught ten passes for 180 yards. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Rodgers this season.
Meanwhile, after flying high against Miami two weeks ago, Dallas came back down to earth. It was close but no cigar for Dallas as they fell 12-10 to New Orleans. Dallas' loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.
These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Packers rank fourth in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 4 on the season. As for the Cowboys, they enter the matchup with only 5 touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the NFL. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $65.00
Odds
The Cowboys are a 3.5-point favorite against the Packers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 47
Series History
Green Bay have won three out of their last four games against Dallas.
- Oct 08, 2017 - Green Bay 35 vs. Dallas 31
- Jan 15, 2017 - Green Bay 34 vs. Dallas 31
- Oct 16, 2016 - Dallas 30 vs. Green Bay 16
- Dec 13, 2015 - Green Bay 28 vs. Dallas 7
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Burfict suspension likely to be upheld
Burfict earned a season-long suspension for his latest on-field incident, which earned an ejection
-
Broncos moving closer to fire sale
Chris Harris, Emmanuel Sanders, Derek Wolfe are among others who could be on the way out
-
Teams eye Green, skeptical Cincy deals
If the Bengals were to move forward with a fire sale, they could pull in a haul in draft capital
-
Jets become sellers after big offseason
Leonard Williams and Kelechi Osemele could be on the move, but what about star running back...
-
Six teams gearing up for trading frenzy
The run up to this year's deadline could be the most active we've seen in a long time
-
Payton's deal among pro sports' richest
Payton's extension goes well over the $10 million mark considered to be the ceiling for most...
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too