Dallas Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this year, and a familiar face will be introducing him. In a heartwarming video released by the Cowboys on Thursday, Ware asked team owner Jerry Jones to be his presenter.

Ware, who played nine seasons for the Cowboys, surprised Jones at the team facility and asked him to be his presenter at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

"You were the voice that welcomed me to the Hall of Fame, and I want for that voice to keep going and for you to be my presenter this year at the Hall of Fame," Ware said.

Jones quickly accepted Ware's request and said players like Ware are the reason why he entered the Hall of Fame in 2017.

"I just can't tell you what an honor it is," Jones responded. "I mean, it's really because it's you. It's more to me than being in the Hall of Fame because I know what you're a part of, and that's how I got into the Hall of Fame is just standing and rubbing up with you."

The Cowboys drafted Ware with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, and he went on to become one of the most feared pass-rushers in the league. In his nine seasons with the Cowboys, Ware totaled 117 sacks and 145 tackles for loss.

Following his time in Dallas, Ware spent three seasons with the Denver Broncos from 2014 to 2016, and he helped lead the team to a win in Super Bowl 50.