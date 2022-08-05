The Buffalo Bills have only just begun training camp, and star quarterback Josh Allen has already caused a stir. Normally, he does that with his arm, but this time it was his choice of helmet.

Before the Bills' open practice at Highmark Stadium, Allen ran onto the field in a red helmet. Fans in Buffalo have been calling for an alternate helmet, and the crowd popped with excitement when Allen jogged onto the field.

As much as the fans enjoyed the change, Allen quickly had the red helmet taken from him and swapped for the typical white helmet, much to the chagrin of everyone in attendance. Clearly, the fan base has a thirst for something different from the Bills.

Allen's stunt caused so much buzz that the team even had to release a statement denying that the red helmets would be worn during the 2022 season. In their post, the Bills playfully threw Allen under the bus.

"Disclaimer: Josh Allen tricked everyone (including the social media admin) and we're sticking with the white helmets this season," the Bills tweeted. "Please direct all feedback to your favorite QB, (Josh Allen)."

Regardless of what helmet he wears this season, Allen faces some high expectations. In 2021, Allen completed 63.3% of passes for 4,407 yards, 26 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while adding 763 yards and six scores on the ground.