WATCH: McNabb brings his kids to Eagles locker room for Carson Wentz autographs
Past and present franchise quarterbacks collide after Philadelphia's blowout win over Arizona
Ask around the Philadelphia Eagles locker room, and you might hear as much about the team's family atmosphere as its sits 4-1 atop the NFC East.
After Sunday's blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals, that was especially the case.
Lincoln Financial Field was roaring for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who ended the day with four touchdown passes to help Philadelphia capture its third straight win since a tight Week 2 loss to the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. But the fans weren't just any old fans on Sunday, either. They also included longtime Eagles signal-caller Donovan McNabb -- and his kids.
In the house to watch his old team beat up on Arizona, McNabb paid a visit to the Eagles locker room after the team's 34-7 rout and, in a clash of past and present faces of the Philly franchise, embraced Wentz before ushering his son, Donovan Jr., to get No. 11's autograph.
"Introduce yourself," McNabb urged his son, as seen in video recorded by NBC 10 Philadelphia's John Clark, before shaking hands and chatting with the Eagles' young quarterback himself.
Donovan McNabb in #Eagles🦅lockeroom— John Clark NBCPhilly (@JClarkNBCS) October 8, 2017
Introducing his son Donovan and getting autograph from Carson Wentz 👍🏼👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/femDBYYdVR
McNabb -- a six-time Pro Bowler who played for the Eagles from 1999-2009 under Andy Reid, who was a mentor of current Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson -- also went on to praise Wentz in a separate interview after the game and said he "absolutely" thinks the team will return to the playoffs under Wentz in 2017.
