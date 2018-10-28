Watch Minnesota vs. New Orleans: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Minnesota Vikings (home) vs. New Orleans Saints (away)

Current records: Minnesota 4-2-1; New Orleans 5-1

What to Know

Minnesota will be playing at home against New Orleans at at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Minnesota had enough points to win and then some against the Jets last week, taking their contest 37-17. Minnesota's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Latavius Murray, who rushed for 69 yards and 2 touchdowns on 15 carries, and Kirk Cousins, who passed for 241 yards and 2 touchdowns. That makes it four straight good games in a row from Cousins.

Meanwhile, New Orleans might be getting used to good results now that the squad has five wins in a row. They won a match that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Baltimore 24-23.

Their wins bumped Minnesota to 4-2-1 and New Orleans to 5-1. Last Sunday New Orleans relied heavily on Drew Brees, who passed for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns. It will be up to Minnesota's to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday at 8:20 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $106.66

Prediction

The Saints are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Vikings.

This season, Minnesota are 3-2-2 against the spread. As for New Orleans, they are 4-2-0 against the spread

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Vikings as a 2.5 point favorite.

Series History

Minnesota have won both of the games they've played against New Orleans in the last 4 years.