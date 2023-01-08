Who's Playing

Detroit @ Green Bay

Current Records: Detroit 8-8; Green Bay 8-8

What to Know

An NFC North battle is on tap between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Green Bay took their contest against the Minnesota Vikings last week by a conclusive 41-17 score. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 27-3. No one had a standout game offensively for the Packers, but they got scores from RB A.J. Dillon, TE Robert Tonyan, and DB Darnell Savage. QB Aaron Rodgers ended up with a passer rating of 131.90.

Green Bay's defense was a presence, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, Detroit ran circles around the Chicago Bears last week, and the extra yardage (504 yards vs. 230 yards) paid off. Everything went Detroit's way against Chicago as they made off with a 41-10 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Lions had established a 38-10 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to RB Jamaal Williams, who rushed for one TD and 144 yards on 22 carries, and RB D'Andre Swift, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Williams' longest run was for 58 yards in the fourth quarter.

The wins brought Detroit up to 8-8 and the Packers to a reciprocal 8-8. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical game.

Green Bay is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Green Bay ranks first in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 208.1 on average. Less enviably, Detroit is stumbling into the matchup with the most yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 398.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Lions.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Packers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Green Bay have won eight out of their last 15 games against Detroit.