Who's Playing

Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles

Current Records: Miami 5-1, Philadelphia 5-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Dolphins have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles took a loss in their last game and will be looking to turn the tables on the Dolphins, who come in off a win.

Miami was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the Panthers on Sunday as the Dolphins made off with a 42-21 victory. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 0:06 mark of the first quarter, when they were facing a 14-0 deficit.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Dolphins to victory, but perhaps none more so than Raheem Mostert, who rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns, and also caught a touchdown. Tua Tagovailoa also helped out by tossing the rock for 262 yards.

The Dolphins' defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB four times. Leading the way was Christian Wilkins and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Philadelphia's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They took a 20-14 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jets. Philadelphia gained 104 more yards on the day, but it was New York that made the best of use of them.

The Eagles' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jalen Hurts, who threw for 280 yards and a touchdown, and A.J. Brown who picked up 131 receiving yards. Brown is on a roll when it comes to receiving yards, as he's now posted 100 or more in the last four games he's played.

Miami's win was their fourth straight at home (dating back to last season), bumping their overall record up to 5-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 38.5 points per game. Having lost for the first time this season, Philadelphia fell to 5-1.

The Dolphins are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

We should be in store for an exciting game Sunday as the pair have no problem gaining yardage. The Dolphins have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 432.5 total yards per game. However, it's not like the Eagles struggle in that department as they've been averaging 395 per game. With a pair of commanding offenses duking it out, the defenses are going to have their work cut out for them.

Odds

Philadelphia is a slight 2-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 52 points.

Series History

Miami has won both of the games they've played against Philadelphia in the last 8 years.