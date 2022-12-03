Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Las Vegas

Current Records: Los Angeles 6-5; Las Vegas 4-7

What to Know

Get ready for an AFC West battle as the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders will face off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Los Angeles dodged a bullet this past Sunday, finishing off the Arizona Cardinals 25-24. Los Angeles QB Justin Herbert was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 274 yards on 47 attempts in addition to picking up 38 yards on the ground. Herbert ended up with a passer rating of 144.50.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Las Vegas ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Sunday with a 40-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. RB Josh Jacobs was a one-man wrecking crew for the Raiders, rushing for two TDs and 229 yards on 33 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Jacobs' 86-yard touchdown rush down the right side of the field in overtime.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Los Angeles going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-1 ATS in away games but only 7-4 all in all.

Los Angeles didn't have too much breathing room in their game with Las Vegas in the teams' previous meeting in September, but they still walked away with a 24-19 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Chargers since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chargers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Las Vegas have won seven out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.