Who's Playing

Indianapolis @ Las Vegas

Current Records: Indianapolis 8-4; Las Vegas 7-5

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts are staying on the road Sunday to face off against the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET Dec. 13 at Allegiant Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Indianapolis beat the Houston Texans 26-20 last week. The squad ran away with 24 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. The Colts can attribute much of their success to RB Jonathan Taylor, who snatched one receiving TD.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the New York Jets 31-28. TE Darren Waller was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Raiders, catching 13 passes for two TDs and 200 yards.

This next game is expected to be close, with Indianapolis going off at just a 3-point favorite. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-2 ATS in away games but only 7-5 all in all.

The wins brought Indianapolis up to 8-4 and Las Vegas to 7-5. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Colts enter the contest with only 15 passing touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the league. Less enviably, the Raiders are second worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 19 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $275.00

Odds

The Colts are a 3-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colts as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Las Vegas have won two out of their last three games against Indianapolis.