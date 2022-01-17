Who's Playing
Arizona @ Los Angeles
Regular Season Records: Arizona 11-6; Los Angeles 12-5
What to Know
The Los Angeles Rams are 10-2 against the Arizona Cardinals since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. The Rams will duke it out with Arizona in the first round of the playoffs at SoFi Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Los Angeles fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the San Francisco 49ers last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 27-24. Los Angeles was up 17-3 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of RB Sony Michel, who did not have his best game: he rushed for 43 yards on 21 carries.
Meanwhile, Arizona scored first but ultimately less than the Seattle Seahawks in their game last week. The Cardinals fell to Seattle 38-30. Despite the loss, Arizona got a solid performance out of RB James Conner, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.
Special teams collected 12 points for Arizona. K Matt Prater delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Los Angeles, who are 7-8 against the spread.
Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rams enter the matchup having picked the ball off 19 times, good for third in the league. As for the Cardinals, they come into the game boasting the second most forced fumbles in the NFL at 20.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rams are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Arizona.
- Dec 13, 2021 - Los Angeles 30 vs. Arizona 23
- Oct 03, 2021 - Arizona 37 vs. Los Angeles 20
- Jan 03, 2021 - Los Angeles 18 vs. Arizona 7
- Dec 06, 2020 - Los Angeles 38 vs. Arizona 28
- Dec 29, 2019 - Los Angeles 31 vs. Arizona 24
- Dec 01, 2019 - Los Angeles 34 vs. Arizona 7
- Dec 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 31 vs. Arizona 9
- Sep 16, 2018 - Los Angeles 34 vs. Arizona 0
- Dec 03, 2017 - Los Angeles 32 vs. Arizona 16
- Oct 22, 2017 - Los Angeles 33 vs. Arizona 0
- Jan 01, 2017 - Arizona 44 vs. Los Angeles 6
- Oct 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 17 vs. Arizona 13
- Dec 06, 2015 - Arizona 27 vs. Los Angeles 3
- Oct 04, 2015 - Los Angeles 24 vs. Arizona 22