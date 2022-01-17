Who's Playing

Arizona @ Los Angeles

Regular Season Records: Arizona 11-6; Los Angeles 12-5

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams are 10-2 against the Arizona Cardinals since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. The Rams will duke it out with Arizona in the first round of the playoffs at SoFi Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Los Angeles fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the San Francisco 49ers last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 27-24. Los Angeles was up 17-3 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of RB Sony Michel, who did not have his best game: he rushed for 43 yards on 21 carries.

Meanwhile, Arizona scored first but ultimately less than the Seattle Seahawks in their game last week. The Cardinals fell to Seattle 38-30. Despite the loss, Arizona got a solid performance out of RB James Conner, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Special teams collected 12 points for Arizona. K Matt Prater delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Los Angeles, who are 7-8 against the spread.

Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rams enter the matchup having picked the ball off 19 times, good for third in the league. As for the Cardinals, they come into the game boasting the second most forced fumbles in the NFL at 20.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Arizona.