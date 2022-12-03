Who's Playing

Denver @ Baltimore

Current Records: Denver 3-8; Baltimore 7-4

What to Know

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.

Baltimore was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday. The Ravens had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the team lost 28-27 to Jacksonville. The losing side was boosted by QB Lamar Jackson, who passed for one TD and 254 yards on 32 attempts in addition to picking up 89 yards on the ground. Jackson ended up with a passer rating of 127.

Special teams collected 13 points for Baltimore. K Justin Tucker delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, Denver came up short against the Carolina Panthers this past Sunday, falling 23-10. QB Russell Wilson wasn't much of a difference maker for Denver; Wilson fumbled the ball once with only 142 yards passing.

The Ravens are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Baltimore at 7-4 and the Broncos at 3-8. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Baltimore ranks second in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 82 on average. As for Denver, they come into the contest boasting the fewest touchdowns allowed in the NFL at 15.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baltimore won one game and tied two games in their last three contests with Denver.