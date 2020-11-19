Who's Playing

Arizona @ Seattle

Current Records: Arizona 6-3; Seattle 6-3

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Arizona Cardinals will be on the road. The Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks will face off in an NFC West battle at 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday at CenturyLink Field. Arizona has kept their last three contests to within three points, so Seattle should be prepared for a fight.

It was a close one, but this past Sunday Arizona sidestepped the Buffalo Bills for a 32-30 win. Having forecasted a close victory for Arizona, the oddsmakers were right on the money. It was another big night for their QB Kyler Murray, who passed for one TD and 245 yards on 32 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 61 yards. Murray ended up with a passer rating of 137.10.

Special teams collected 14 points for Arizona. K Zane Gonzalez delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks came up short against the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday, falling 23-16. QB Russell Wilson wasn't much of a difference maker for Seattle and threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Jason Myers delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Arizona's victory lifted them to 6-3 while Seattle's defeat dropped them down to 6-3. The Seahawks have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 32.22 points per game. We'll see if the Cardinals can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington

CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $109.00

Odds

The Seahawks are a 3-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -106

Series History

Seattle and Arizona both have five wins in their last 11 games.