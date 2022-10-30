There's a chance of a high-scoring affair when the Miami Dolphins visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Dolphins rank 25th in passing DVOA, while the Lions are 30th. Miami Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa averages 8.6 yards per pass attempt, the highest rate in the league, and has Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill at his disposal. Lions quarterback Jared Goff will have his own top weapon, Amon-Ra St. Brown, back for this game. Running back D'Andre Swift is also expected to play. The Dolphins are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Week 8 odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Week 8 NFL lines should you target with your Week 8 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 8 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 8.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Buffalo Bills (-11.5) to cover against the Green Bay Packers. The Bills are mostly known for their impressive air attack, but they could have success on the ground as well.

The Packers have allowed an average of 122 yards on the ground per game this year, the second-most in the NFL. Buffalo running back Devin Singletary could have a big night, as could quarterback Josh Allen. The latter averages 42.8 rushing yards per game, and the porous Green Bay ground defense could allow him to thrive with both his arm and his legs. That is one reason the Bills are covering the spread in over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing an underdog that will win outright.

What are the model's top Week 8 NFL picks?