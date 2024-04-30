We're still coming down from the 2024 NFL Draft high, aren't we? But there's still so much reaction to get to, and I know you're wanting to digest every single article about your team's draft you can get your eyes on, which is why I'm here to provide all that content in one neat and tidy place for you.

We're stretching my cameo as the author of this daily newsletter through this week, which makes sense, right? I'll answer my own question -- yes, it does. Because our staff will be pumping out an abundance of post-draft content this week. And we speculated about this draft for months, and now that we have actual picks, we need to discuss.

So there's still time to sign up for With the First Pick newsletter. Tell your buddies, too. All you have to do is click here and then share this link with them.

1. Leger Douzable's grades 🥇

USATSI

CBS Sports HQ's resident 10-year NFL defensive lineman, who dives deep into the draft every year, has penned his NFL Draft grades piece for all 32 teams. He gave the Steelers an A+ (!), writing the following:

"This was a home run draft, and every pick they made just screamed Steelers. First-round offensive lineman Troy Fautanu will make an immediate impact."

The Steelers weren't the only team in Leger's "A" range. He loved what the Bears did with their five-pick draft class. Yeah, he was one of the many fans of the Caleb Williams/Rome Odunze tandem inside the top 10 for Chicago.

"The Bears get my No. 1 QB and also my No. 1 WR in Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze. I love getting Kiran Amegadjie as their swing tackle who will be able to spot start."

What I love about this piece, too -- Douzable's a tough grader. There were 11 teams he gave a C+ or worse. HELLO.

2. 'With the First Pick' podcast 🎧: Recapping Day 2 winners and losers

This episode was recorded right after Day 2 concluded -- Rick Spielman and Ryan Wilson gave all the analysis you could possible want from everything that transpired in the second and third rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft. They started with the Commanders heater that we highlighted yesterday, discussed the Bills' Keon Coleman, Cole Bishop, DeWayne Carter selections on Friday before a conversion on all the Michigan prospects flying off the board.

3. Will Brinson's 2024 NFL Draft Superlatives 🏆

Getty Images

No one mixes humor and legitimate NFL analysis better than Brinson, and this year's post-draft superlative piece was an absolute banger.

And Brinson started right from the top. I laughed out loud reading the name of the superlative regarding the Falcons.

"Most Likely to Accidentally Schedule Two Dates on the Same Night at the Same Restaurant..."

Now it's not all a comedy bit from Will, but you will be entertained throughout the six awards he handed out after the draft. Here's what he wrote on the Rams:

"No one player, and maybe not two players, can replace [Aaron] Donald. He was a destructive force and a defensive unicorn. But credit to the Rams for trying with their first two picks. Les Snead snared Jared Verse at 19th overall, one of the best pass rushers in this class (lots of people debated Verse vs. Dallas Turner vs. Chop Robinson vs. Laiatu Latu as the top guy). Then the Rams circled back in the second round and dipped into the FSU pool one more time, grabbing Braden Fiske, Verse's Seminole defensive line teammate. Fiske can rush the passer from the defensive tackle position. He cost a future second-round pick to give up with the Rams trading to this spot. But L.A. is absolutely a team to contend in 2025, especially if their defense is up to par with last year's squad."

Snead is an elite GM, and probably the most underrated at his position in the entire NFL. Dude brings it every year. Free-agent market. Trade market. Draft. Doesn't matter.

4. Top undrafted free agents ranked 👀

You need some undrafted free-agent evaluation. I got you. My assignment for today was to pinpoint the best 2024 UDFAs by talent, team situation and chance to make the team.

Remember last year, Ivan Pace Jr. went undrafted after an illustrious career at Cincinnati after transferring there, then was an immediate hit on Minnesota's defense. Well, I went with another Vikings UDFA for my No. 1 spot this year, former UCLA edge rusher Gabriel Murphy.

"In 2023 with the Bruins, the slippery, hand-work magician registered 61 pressures on a mere 355 pass-rushing snaps (17.1% pressure-creation rate). He knows how to work past his length limitations, and frankly, he's not incredibly small at over 6-2 and 247 pounds. Yes, Minnesota traded up for the highly decorated and athletic Dallas Turner at No. 17. And they signed Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard in free agency. BUT, if any defensive coordinator will know how to deploy him, it's Brian Flores."

5. News & Notes 📝