Former Alabama and Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, had a shot in the NFL, but nothing has come of it, at least not yet. The 24-year-old took part in the Seattle Seahawks' rookie minicamp on a tryout basis after going undrafted, according to NFL Media.

His NFL dreams may be delayed, as he did not make the roster spot on the Seahawks, per NBC Sports. They could still add him later, but for now he is still searching for a team.

The Seahawks quarterback room currently includes Geno Smith, Sam Howell and undrafted free agent Chevan Cordeiro out of San Jose State. Cordeiro is currently on the 90-man roster.

Taulia was looking for a sixth year of eligibility to play college football, but the NCAA denied his request. The Hawaii native was named Polynesian College Football Player of the Year in 2023 and was second-team All-Big Ten each of the past two seasons.

He played in and started 12 games last season, finishing with Big Ten-bests in completions (290), attempts (437), yards (3,377) and passing touchdowns (25). He gave the ball up the most, however, as his 11 interceptions were also a Big Ten high. Taulia had a 66.4 completion percentage and a career-high five rushing touchdowns.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Taulia was on their draft board, adding that Tua wanted his younger brother to go where he would fit.

"Tua lobbies for the person and the player, but Tua is not a hoarder of his family members. He wants him to go in the best situation. He's a good kid," McDaniels said (via the team's official transcript).