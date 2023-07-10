The Senators have traded star winger Alex DeBrincat to the Red Wings in a deal that sends forward Dominik Kubalik, defenseman Donovan Sebrango, a conditional 2024 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to Ottawa. DeBrincat, who was a restricted free agent, signed a four-year, $31.5 million contract extension with the Red Wings, which carries an average annual value of $7.875 million.

DeBrincat, who is a native of Farmington Hills, Mich., is coming off of a season in which he registered 66 points (27 goals, 39 assists) in 82 games with the Senators. It marked his first and only season with Ottawa, after he was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in July 2022.

DeBrincat wanted to play out the 2022-23 season before committing to a potential long-term contract extension with the Senators. But following the 2022-23 campaign, the star forward revealed that he didn't plan to sign an extension with the Senators.

The 25-year-old star was originally selected in the second round (No. 39 overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Blackhawks. In six seasons, DeBrincat has racked up 373 points (187 goals,186 assists) in 450 games.

Kubalik headlines the deal as far as the return that Ottawa is receiving. Kubalik tallied 20 goals and 25 assists in 81 games during the 2022-23 season with the Red Wings. The 27-year-old forward currently has one year left on his two-year, $5 million deal that he signed with Detroit last summer.

Kubalik was chosen by the Los Angeles Kings in the seventh-round (No. 191) of the 2013 NHL Draft. The veteran forward has recorded 161 points (82 goals, 79 assists) in 283 games with the Blackhawks and Red Wings. Kubalik's best season came in 2019-20 when he registered 30 goals and 16 assists with the Blackhawks.

Sebrango, 21, is a defenseman prospect that tallied seven points (four goals, three assists) in 39 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins in the American Hockey League. He was originally selected with a third-round pick (No. 63 overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Red Wings.