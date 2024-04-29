Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews continues to deal with an illness that forced him to leave Saturday's 3-1 Game 4 loss against the Boston Bruins. Currently, his status is uncertain for Tuesday's Game 5.

Matthews played through the illness in Game 3, and he attempted to power through once again in Game 4 but wasn't able to do so. The team doctors ended up pulling Matthews from Saturday's game.

"We thought the last couple of days would help us," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. "But, for whatever reason, it's not one of those run-of-the-mill type of illnesses that sort of comes and goes. This one has lingered, and the effects have lingered and gotten worse when he's got on the ice and is asserting himself."

Keefe was hoping that having an off day Sunday will help Matthews get some of his strength back for Game 5.

The Maple Leafs are facing a must-win situation in Game 5 as they trail 3-1 in the opening-round series. To make matters worse, Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander were seen getting into a heated argument on the bench when Toronto was trailing 3-0 in the second period.

When it comes to the team's three superstar forwards, Matthews has definitely been the most productive to this point. Matthews is tied with fellow forwards Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi for the team lead in points (3). The star center registered a goal and two assists in the team's Game 2 win, including scoring the game-winning goal.

Marner has recorded just two points, while Nylander made his postseason debut in Game 4 after missing the first three games of the series. The offense has been lacking for the Maple Leafs as they've scored just seven total goals since the Stanley Cup Playoffs began.