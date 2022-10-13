The Colorado Avalanche raised their 2022 Stanley Cup banner on Wednesday prior to their home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks. As the celebration was happening, the team enlisted the help of Blink-182 lead singer Mark Hoppus, who led the crowd in a sing-along of the band's hit song "All the Small Things."

"What a season, what a team," Hoppus said as he addressed the crowd at Ball Arena. "Congratulations, you did it! Stanley Cup champions! Thank you so much for taking our band along or the ride, it means the absolute world to us."

"All the Small Things" started to become tradition for the Avalanche back during the 2019-20 season and even was played in the bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic. Blink-182's timeless hit song really became the theme song for the Avalanche during their Stanley Cup run throughout the 2021-22 season, though.

Hoppus invited fans to sing along to the hit song while a highlight video of the team's improbably Stanley Cup run played in Ball Arena.

"Let's do it again next season!" Hoppus told the crowd.

The Avalanche won their first Stanley Cup since 2001 when they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games last June. The Lightning had won back-to-back Stanley Cups and were appearing in their third consecutive Stanley Cup Finals before the Avalanche were victorious in 2022.