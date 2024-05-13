The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs certainly has gotten off to a thrilling start. The action continued on Sunday with two closely contested matchups.

The Boston Bruins jumped all over the Florida Panthers in Game 4 and took a 2-0 lead in the opening period. However, the Panthers were able to chip away at that deficit with goals from forwards Anton Lundell and Sam Bennett. At the 7:31 mark of the third period, Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov scored on a phenomenal individual effort and ultimately awarded his team a hard-fought 3-2 victory. The Panthers now lead the series 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks also got off to a tremendous start. Star forward Brock Boeser recorded two goal and an assist in the first period to help the Canucks race out to a 3-1 lead against the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers were able to climb back into the contest with Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard scoring goals, but the Canucks had just enough to come away with a 4-3 win in Game 3. The Canucks now lead the series 2-1.

The structure of the playoffs is as follows:

The division winner with the most points in each conference will face the second Wild Card team in the first round. The division winner with fewer points in each conference will match up with the top Wild Card team in the first round.

Each series will be a best-of-seven format.

Home-ice advantage goes to the team with the top seed in the first two rounds of the playoffs. The team with the most points in the regular season has home-ice advantage in the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final.

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

Second round

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

Game 2: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: | Hurricanes 4, Rangers 3 | Recap

Game 5*: | Monday, May 13, 7 p.m. | at NY | TV: ESPN

Game 6*: | Thursday, May 16, 7 p.m. | at CAR | TV: TNT

Game 7*: | Saturday, May 18, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Boston Bruins

Game 1: | Bruins 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Panthers 6, Bruins 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Panthers 6, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Panthers 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 5*: | Tuesday, May 14, 7 p.m. | at FLA | TV: ESPN

Game 6*: | Friday, May 17, TBD | at BOS | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 19, TBD | at FLA | TV: TBD

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: | Avalanche 4, Stars 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: | Stars 5, Avalanche 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Stars 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Monday, May 13, 9:30 p.m. | at COL | TV: ESPN

Game 5*: | Wednesday, May 15, 8 | at DAL | TV: ESPN

Game 6*: | Friday, May 17, TBD | at COL | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 19, TBD | at DAL | TV: TBD

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: | Canucks 5, Oilers 4 | Recap

Game 2: | Oilers 4, Canucks 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Canucks 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4: | Tuesday, May 14, 9:30 p.m. | at EDM | TV: ESPN

Game 5*: | Thursday, May 16, TBD | at VAN | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Saturday, May 18, TBD | at EDM | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Monday, May 20, TBD | at VAN | TV: TBD



