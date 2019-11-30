Devils willing to listen to trade offers for Taylor Hall, per report

The New Jersey Devils have the second-fewest wins in the NHL at this point and could be looking to reshape their roster. According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the Devils are listening to offers for veteran winger Taylor Hall.

LeBrun notes that the Devils aren't definitely going to deal Hall, but given their struggles this season, it's an option that's on the table.

In addition, LeBrun notes that it's possible that there's a conditional nature to a potential Hall trade, especially since Hall is set to become a free agent this summer. ESPN's Greg Wyshynski also is reporting that the Devils have scouted the Colorado Avalanche at all levels and the two certainly could be trading partners for a deal involving Hall.

Hall is currently in the final year of a seven-year, $42 million contract that he signed when he was with the Edmonton Oilers. The winger has been with the Devils since 2016 when he was traded to New Jersey in exchange for defenseman Adam Larsson.

Entering Saturday, Hall leads the Devils with 21 points, but only has four goals to his credit in 24 games this season. Hall is coming off a season in which he registered just 37 points (11 goals & 26 points) while dealing with a knee injury that sidelined him for much of the campaign.

Hall also won the Hart Memorial Trophy during the 2017-18 season, which honors the most valuable player in the league. The winger became the first player in franchise history to win the award.