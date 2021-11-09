The Anaheim Ducks have placed executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray on administrative leave due to a pending investigation regarding professional conduct.

"We recently became aware of accusations of improper professional conduct against Bob Murray," the Ducks said in a statement. "After internal review, we enlisted Shephard Mullin to perform an independent investigation. Upon recommendation from their initial findings, we have decided to place Bob on administrative leave pending final results. In the interim, Vice President of Hockey Operations and Assistant General Manager Jeff Solomon will assume the role of Interim General Manager. We will have no further comment until the investigation is complete."

Murray has been a member of the Ducks front office since 2005. In 2008, Murray took over as the franchise's general manager after Brian Burke stepped down from the same position.

The 66-year old also was the general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks from 1997 to 1999. In addition, Murray also worked for the Vancouver Canucks as a professional scout.

Murray also was the recipient of the Jim Gregory Award in 2014, which is annually given to the league's general manager of the year. From 1974 to 1990, Murray played in 1,008 NHL games as he spent 15 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks.