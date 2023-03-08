Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo has been suspended two games for spearing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Corey Perry, the NHL announced on Wednesday.

During Tuesday night's game between the Flyers and Lightning, Perry slashed DeAngelo at the end of the play. After the whistle, DeAngelo circled back to Perry and speared him in the groin, which incited a major scuffle around the Philadelphia defenseman.

At the time, DeAngelo was whistled for a major penalty and a game misconduct.

After reviewing the play, NHL Player Safety has decided to suspend DeAngelo for two games. In a video, the league explained why DeAngelo's offense warranted a suspension.

"It is important to note that DeAngelo does not engage with Perry in any prior to spearing him, choosing to strike while Perry is not looking at him," the league said in its explanation. "What causes this play to rise to the level of a suspension is the premeditated nature of the foul against an unsuspecting opponent well after the whistle, the area of the body the spear was delivered, and the force of the blow."

While he serves his suspension, DeAngelo will miss road games against the Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins.

DeAngelo has played a prominent role in his first season with the Flyers, especially on the power play, and he has been one of the team's most productive players. In 59 games, DeAngelo has scored 10 goals while adding 24 assists.