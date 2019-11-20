Islanders are making NHL and franchise history with 15-game point streak, crazy comeback wins

The New York Islanders are coming for everyone in the NHL. Yeah, it is only November, but with a 15-3 record and 31 points, the Islanders are sitting in the second spot in the Metropolitan Division behind only the Washington Capitals and are continuing to make their case with comeback wins and point streaks. Even when trailing in games, the Islanders have proven that they should not be counted out.

With their 5-4 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena, New York made franchise -- and NHL -- history by becoming the first team to win back-to-back games after trailing by multiple goals in the final seven minutes of regulation, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Tuesday's win came off the sticks of Ryan Pulock, who had the game-tying goal, Brock Nelson, who had two goals including the winner 2:55 into overtime, Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey.

The first comeback win was a 4-3 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

With the win over the Penguins, the Islanders also extended their points streak to 15 consecutive games. This is the first time an Isles team has accomplished a 15-game feat of this kind since February 20, 1982, a season that ended with them hoisting the Stanley Cup.

The Isles have also won their last four games.

Center Derick Brassard knows the team is doing something special and says he is thrilled to be part of it.

Via the team's Twitter:

"There is a lot of pride in this room. There's a lot of character in this room now and what we're doing is something special. I've never lived that anywhere in any league. hopefully we can keep it going in that direction."

Coach Barry Trotz says the team is not too concerned with records.

"Our team would have no clue if we won 10 in a row or five in a row," he said, according to USA Today. "We would just know we haven't lost in a while. That's really been our mentality."

Whether they are keeping track of the numbers or not, the Isles look to keep it going and extend the streak to 16 games when they host the Penguins at the Barclays Center on Thursday.