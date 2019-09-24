Islanders break ground on new 19,000 seat arena in Belmont Park, reveal what it will look like
The Isles are expected to start playing at the new arena in the 2021-2022 season
The New York Islanders are one step closer to getting a new home. On Monday, team members, executives and supporters helped break ground at the new arena at Belmont Park in front of a crowd of people in Islanders gear.
The Islanders moved to Brooklyn four years ago, but will have a brand new space on Long Island to call their own in time for the 2021-2022 season. Work is well under way at the spot, but Monday marked the ceremonial groundbreaking for the $1.3 billion privately funded arena.
Belmont Park will house more than just a hockey rink. A retail village and a new Long Island Rail Road station for travel convenience are also being built. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called the project a game-changer.
"A new transportation terminal, a great economic development vehicle and a great new sports stadium. Three things all together in one project," he said. "The technical term for that is that is a hat trick, my friends. Congratulations."
The arena will seat 19,000 people and the shops, restaurants and hotels will be built on 43 acres of state-owned land. Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky had high praise for the future of the project.
"This is truly going to be a world class destination," he said. "It is going to be a state-of-the-art arena in every single respect."
At the event, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the Islanders will play seven more regular games this season at Nassau Coliseum than originally expected, bringing the number to 28.
