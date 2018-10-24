LOOK: Sidney Crosby dangled around the Oilers for an incredible game-winning goal
Crosby got his first two goals of the season, and one of them was a gorgeous game-winner
Tuesday night's matchup between the Oilers and Penguins brought a head-to-head matchup featuring two of the biggest and baddest names in hockey -- Sidney Crosby vs. Connor McDavid.
Although both of the superstars had noteworthy nights with two points apiece, it was Crosby who came away with the last laugh in the Penguins' 6-5 victory on the road. That's because it was Crosby who tallied the game-winner in overtime, and he did it in jaw-dropping fashion.
Have a look at the game-winner.
That's just an outstanding individual effort from one of the best players to ever play the game. The stick-handling. The edge work. The vision. The finish. The clutch. All elements we've seen countless times from No. 87 over the years, but he still stuns us with his ability when he pulls off stuff like this.
Crosby hadn't scored a goal through the Penguins' first six games this year heading into Tuesday night. However, he tallied two in Edmonton -- including the overtime-winner that delivered a hard-earned victory for Pittsburgh, which had to overcome a couple of deficits to even force overtime in the first place.
The winner is Crosby's 14th career overtime goal, tying him for second-most among active NHL players (Ilya Kovalchuk also has 14) and eighth all time.
