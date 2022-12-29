The NHL announced on Wednesday that it has fined the Toronto Maple Leafs' organization $100,000 for traveling to St. Louis on Dec. 26, 2022 for their game against the St. Louis Blues. The travel violated Article 16.5 (b) of the league's collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and NHL Players' Association.

The money from the fine goes towards the NHL Foundation.

Under the CBA, team activities aren't permitted from Dec. 23-26 during holiday break. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Maple Leafs flew to St. Louis at 10:08 p.m. ET on Dec. 26 and touched down around 11 p.m. CT.

The Philadelphia Flyers committed a similar CBA violation back in 2015.

The Maple Leafs faced the Blues on Tuesday -- a game they won 5-4 in overtime win thanks a game-winning goal from William Nylander.

In addition, the NHL also announced that Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe was fined $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officials" during Tuesday's contest.

"Watching Zach Aston-Reese getting sewn up on the table after the game is a little hard to take. But we're happy with the two points," Keefe said after the 5-4 overtime victory.

Keefe could be seen screaming at the officials from behind the bench after Blues star Jordan Kyrou tied the game at 4-4 in the third period. He also was visibly upset during the overtime period regarding the officiating.