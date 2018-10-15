Marijuana legalization in Canada won't change NHL's stance on players using cannabis

Marijuana legalization is coming to Canada on Wednesday, but that doesn't mean the NHL and NHL Players' Association are rethinking a joint drug-testing policy, under which players are not punished for positive marijuana tests. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reiterated that the NHL, which has the most lenient approach to cannabis by any major North American professional sports league, is comfortable with its stance.

"The Substance Abuse & Behavioral Health Program for decades has been educating players on using drugs, legal or illegal," commissioner Gary Bettman said, via The Associated Press. "That process will continue and we will consider what changes, if any, in our program have to be made. But right now, we think based on the educational level and what we do test for and how we test, at least for the time being, we're comfortable with where we are."

The NHL is already relatively flexible as far as marijuana use goes. It takes a large amount found in a player's system for that player to be referred to any form of rehabilitation. Players found with trace positives aren't disciplined by the league like they are in other major sports. Instead, their positives are used for data given to the NHL and NHLPA's Performance Enhancing Substances Program Committee to re-evaluate testing going forward.

Of course, much has been made about the medicinal effects of marijuana, but NHLPA Executive Director Donald Fehr said that that research is "at best in its infancy and is going to develop over time," per the AP.

With that in mind, the NHL isn't damning the use of marijuana -- but it is advising that players exercise caution, especially as research on the topic is still incomplete.

"What we feel was an important element is at least educating the players better on the current marijuana landscape both from a legal and illegal perspective and what's permitted and not permitted," said Bettman's deputy commissioner Bill Daly. "But also: 'What are the products out there?' Because there's probably publicly a great misconception of what marijuana is, how it's used, what it's used for to what the reality is."

In a game that can cause the head trauma that hockey can, the NHL is encouraging that players do what's best for them. And although marijuana is technically banned by the NHL and the World Anti-Doping Agency without medical exemptions, the NHL is at least leaving the door open for players to experiment with it and see if it works for them.