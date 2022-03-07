The NHL unveiled a brand new logo for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanley Cup Finals on Monday. The new logo will be featured throughout the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including in arenas, on the ice, on in-game broadcasts and on official league merchandise.

Take a look at the new design:

The new design features the Stanley Cup set against a championship banner. One font originated from the Victoria Cougars etching on the Stanley Cup from back in 1925 while the other is derived from the sign outside of the Windsor Hotel in Montreal, where the league was founded back in 1917.

"This reimagining of the Stanley Cup brand is a culmination of several years of creative work intended to celebrate our symbol of hockey excellence," NHL Chief Brand Officer and Senior Executive Vice President Brian Jennings said in a press release. "This modern brand identity and logo system is being introduced at this exciting time in the NHL's history where new and historic teams led by a generational group of superstar players compete for the Stanley Cup, the hardest trophy to win in all of sports."

The NHL had used the same Stanley Cup logo for the past 13 seasons. This latest redesign got underway over two years ago and was started by NHL Creative Services in collaboration with Fanbrandz Design. The new logo comes with a customizable version for each of the league's teams.