The Florida Panthers were victorious in the final three games of the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers. In Game 6, the Panthers outlasted the Rangers 2-1 to clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Panthers rode the hot hand of forward Sam Bennett to reach the pinnacle of the hockey world. Bennett extended his goal streak to three consecutive games as he scored a goal in Game 6.

The majority of the opening period didn't produce many key scoring chances for either team. However, with just under a minute to go in the first period, Bennett found the back of the net on a one-timer courtesy of a drop-off setup from forward Evan Rodrigues.

Vladimir Tarasenko added an insurance goal midway through the third period to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead. It ended up being a massive tally since Rangers star Artemi Panarin scored with just 1:40 left in regulation.

With the victory, the Panthers now own a 5-0 record when they led after the first period of games during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Now they'll face the winner of the Dallas Stars/Edmonton Oilers series in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Rangers didn't exactly receive impressive production from the likes of Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, and Chris Kreider. The trio combined to score just two goals in the series.

Below is how you can follow both conference finals series, along with updating results and scores from each game.

