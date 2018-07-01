NHL Free Agency 2018: Paul Stastny reportedly agrees to three-year deal with Vegas Golden Knights

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em.

That's the creed Paul Stastny is living by this summer. After being eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference finals this spring, the former Winnipeg Jets center has reportedly agreed to sign with the Knights. Stastny is expected to ink a three-year deal with Vegas when the NHL's free agency period opens Sunday. Financial terms have yet to be disclosed.

The 32-year-old Stastny split last season with the Blues and Jets, putting up 16 goals and 53 points in 82 regular-season games. He also had a pretty strong postseason playing in Winnipeg's top six, recording six goals and 15 points in 17 playoff games.

The Jets were reportedly interested in retaining the veteran center, who they acquired at last season's trade deadline, and they were willing to go "beyond their cap comfort" during the negotiation process, but ultimately Stastny elected to sign elsewhere.

Winnipeg learned late last night Statsny was likely headed in a different direction. Jets went beyond their cap comfort trying to keep him. https://t.co/p6kGuF1QhA — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2018

Winnipeg doesn't have a ton of cap flexibility, so Stastny's departure isn't entirely surprising. It'll be interesting to see if Winnipeg can lure another marquee free agent in an effort to replace his absence down the middle. The Jets have a young, talented team that should be a contender for the foreseeable future, but they're an organization that has had trouble attracting big-time free agents over the years.

Stastny, who has 220 goals and 646 points in 824 career NHL games, should bring two-way versatility and playmaking ability as well as a solid veteran presence to a Vegas team that is coming off an inaugural season in which they reached the Stanley Cup Final.