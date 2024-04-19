After a heart-wrenching first-round exit from the 2023 postseason, the New York Rangers came back with a vengeance in the 2023-24 regular season.

The New York Rangers ended up capturing the Presidents' Trophy with the best regular-season record, finishing at 55-23-4 (114 points) as they just edged out the Dallas Stars.

Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals had quite the ride to clinch their spot in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Capitals dropped six consecutive games in early April, but managed to win four of its last five contests to earn their spot as the Eastern Conference's No. 2 Wild Card team.

The series gets underway on Sunday, April 21 at Madison Square Garden.

(1) New York Rangers vs. (WC2) Washington Capitals

Game 1: | Sunday, April 21, 3 p.m. | at NY | TV: ESPN

Game 2: | Tuesday, April 23, 7 p.m. | at NY | TV: ESPN

Game 3: | Friday, April 26, 7 p.m. | at WSH | TV: TNT

Game 4: | Sunday, April 28, 8 p.m. | at WSH | TV: TBS

Game 5*: | Wednesday, May 1, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Friday, May 3, TBD | at WSH | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 5, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD