The 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs continue on Friday as the New York Rangers host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final. Tempers flared in Game 1 on Wednesday after the Rangers pulled ahead in the second frame thanks to back-to-back goals from Filip Chytil. Frank Vatrano, Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad also had multi-point games for New York en route to the home team securing a 6-2 victory at Madison Square Garden. But Steven Stamkos and the defending Stanley Cup champions aren't going to go down without a fight, which makes Friday's matchup a battle you won't want to miss.

Puck drop at Madison Square Garden is set for 8 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is listed as the -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100) on the 60-minute money line in the latest Rangers vs. Lightning odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Rangers are the +110 underdogs. The over-under for goals is set at 5.5. Before making any Lightning vs. Rangers picks, check out the Game 2 predictions from NHL insider Matt Severance.

Severance is a well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. He's SportsLine's top NHL handicapper, going 130-68-4 in his last 202 NHL picks, returning almost $2,700 for $100 players.

Now, the expert has set his sights on Rangers vs. Lightning in this 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs matchup. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the latest NHL odds from and trends for Lightning vs. Rangers:

Lightning vs. Rangers money line: Tampa Bay -130, New York +110

Lightning vs. Rangers over-under: 5.5 goals

Lightning vs. Rangers puck line: Tampa Bay -1.5 (+205)

Lightning vs. Rangers tickets: See tickets at StubHub

TBL: Won 18 straight playoff games following a loss

NYR: Adam Fox leads all defensemen in the playoffs with 20 points (5 goals, 15 assists)

Why you should back the Lightning

Jon Cooper's club was expectedly rusty in Game 1 after sweeping the Florida Panthers in the conference semifinals and then waiting over a week to face their next opponent. But the Bolts have shown over the last few postseasons that they always rebound from losses to make their opponents pay. In order to do that, Tampa will need its playmakers to get on the scoresheet -- not just Stamkos, but Ondrej Palat and Anthony Cirelli as well. It also wouldn't hurt for Nikita Kucherov to get going, since he has been held without a point in two straight tilts.



The real difference-maker for the Bolts in Game 2, however, is going to be Andrei Vasilevskiy. It's rare the starting netminder lets in six goals like he did in Game 1, and there is no denying he was very upset with his performance. Don't expect New York to have as easy of a time getting the puck past him this time around.

Why you should back the Rangers

New York's resilience after a long, arduous series against the Carolina Hurricanes was on display in Game 1, and there's no sign of the Rangers slowing down. Bench boss Gerard Gallant complimented his team's well-rounded approach to the game and their ability to take advantage of their opportunities, whether it be on an odd-man rush or on a power play. With so many things clicking for the Rangers all at once, it's hard to see them slowing down any time soon.



The biggest key to keeping the Lightning from tying the series up at one win a piece is going to be Igor Shesterkin. The Russian netminder has gotten better with every game he has played and had one of his best outings yet when he made 37 saves in Game 1. New York's defense has also been top notch over its last few games and will have to continue giving Shesterkin that high level of support if they want to advance past the Eastern Conference Final.

How to make Lightning vs. Rangers picks

For Game 2 of this series, Severance is leaning under on the goal total, and he has also identified a critical x-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the money line. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rangers vs. Lightning? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rangers vs. Lightning money line to choose on Friday, all from the expert with his finger on the pulse of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs.