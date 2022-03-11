There have been many groups of brothers that have spent time in the NHL. However, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Marc Staal will make history among the league's sibling groups when he plays in his 1,000th career game on Saturday against the Calgary Flames.

In doing so, Marc, along with brothers Eric and Jordan, will become the first trio of brothers to each play in 1,000 career games.

"It's kind of surreal, to be honest," Staal told NHL.com's Dan Rosen. "It's been our whole lives and I think we're all just grateful that we had the opportunity to play as long as we have been. It's a cool thing. I don't think we would have gotten to where we are without each other. I think it has helped us push each other along the way, challenge each other and encourage each other."

Eric Staal -- currently a free agent -- has played in 1,293 NHL games while Jordan Staal, who is currently the captain of the Carolina Hurricanes, will be playing in his 1,070th game on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

"I always feel when you're the first one to go through stuff nobody knows and there's no extra eyeballs, but for those guys, because I had made it and I had success early in my career, there were a lot of people watching them," Eric added. "For them to carve out the careers and be as special as they've been is really, really cool."

Marc spent the first 13 years of his NHL career with the New York Rangers after being selected with the No. 12 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft. In 2020, the Rangers traded Staal to the Red Wings and signed a one-year contract extension to remain with the team in July 2021.

The Red Wings defenseman has recorded 208 points (47 goals and 161 assists) in 15 seasons and reached the Stanley Cup Final as a member of the Rangers in 2014.

The Staal brothers have had several battles in the postseason over their time in the NHL.

Marc and Jordan faced each other 54 times in the regular season and also did battle in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs when the Penguins and Rangers faced off. Meanwhile, Eric and Marc took on one another in 34 regular season games and even were teammates for 20 games with the Rangers to close out the 2015-16 campaign.