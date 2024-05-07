One NHL franchise is about to have its future altered forever. On Tuesday night, the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery will determine which team gets the No. 1 overall pick, which will almost certainly be Boston University star Macklin Celebrini.

The NHL Draft Lottery involves all 16 teams that failed to qualify for the playoffs, but a team can only move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins. That means only 11 teams have a shot at landing the No. 1 overall pick, and some teams have much better chances than others.

This year, the San Jose Sharks have the best shot at the top overall pick after a last-place finish that saw the team go 19-54-9. The team with the second-best chances, the Chicago Blackhawks, just won the 2023 draft lottery and got to select Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick.

The complete breakdown of each team's chances of landing the No. 1 overall pick is below:

The prize for winning the draft lottery will be Celebrini, who just torched college hockey as a 17-year-old freshman. In 38 games with the Terriers, Celebrini totaled 32 goals and 32 assists. He also posted four goals and four assists for Team Canada at the 2024 World Junior Championships. Celebrini will wind up as a franchise cornerstone for whichever team walks away with the No. 1 pick on Tuesday.

How to watch 2024 NHL Draft Lottery

Date: Tuesday, May 7 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Secaucus, New Jersey

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (try for free)