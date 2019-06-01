Stanley Cup Final 2019: Bruins vs. Blues odds, top picks, Game 3 predictions from projection model on 20-9 roll

Game 3 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final is set for Saturday evening at 8 p.m. ET as the St. Louis Blues take on the Boston Bruins and look to take a step towards their franchise's first title. It's the first Stanley Cup game in St. Louis in 49 years, and the anticipation will be extremely high for Blues fans after seeing their team claw back from the bottom of the standings in the 2018-19 NHL season. An overtime win in Game 2 over the Bruins evened the series at 1-1, and the action shifts to the Enterprise Center on Saturday. After opening at -134, St. Louis is now listed as the -120 favorite (risk $120 to return $100) on the money line in the latest Bruins vs. Blues odds. The over-under for total goals expected is set at 5. Before locking in any Blues vs. Bruins picks of your own, first be sure to see the Stanley Cup Final 2019 predictions form the proven projection model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, entered the 2019 Stanley Cup Final on a sizzling 20-9 run on its top-rated money line picks, returning over $1,000 to $100 players. Anybody who has been following its NHL picks during this run is way up.

The model has taken into account the incredible effort of St. Louis rookie goalie Jordan Binnington in 2018-19.

The model has taken into account the incredible effort of St. Louis rookie goalie Jordan Binnington in 2018-19. He was 24-5-1 with five shutouts, a 1.89 GAA and a .927 save percentage in the regular season, and hasn't fallen too far off those numbers in 21 postseason starts.

He's been resilient as well. After giving up four goals in a Game 1 loss at Boston, he responded by holding the Bruins to just two goals in 63 minutes of action as the Blues picked up the 3-2 overtime victory in Game 2 to even the series. In the Western Conference Finals, he gave up 12 goals through three games against the Sharks before giving up just two over the final three matchups. He's shown that he's tough to rattle, and if he puts together another elite performance, the Blues could be well on their way to a 2-1 series edge.

But just because St. Louis has a star in the net doesn't mean it is the best value on the Bruins vs. Blues money line in Game 3 on Saturday.

That's because history is still on Boston's side. The Bruins have won six Stanley Cup championships, including a seven-game series win over Vancouver in 2011. Boston finished runner-up to the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013 in a six-game series. The Bruins swept the Blues in the 1970 Stanley Cup Final and in the 1972 conference semifinals.

Left wing Brad Marchand leads Boston in playoff scoring with 19 points, including eight goals. He has scored a goal in three of the past four games and has four goals and six assists over the past nine. Right wing David Pastrnak has 16 points, including seven goals. He has three goals and five assists over the past nine games, including an assist on Wednesday against St. Louis and one goal and two assists at Carolina on May 16.

So who wins Bruins vs. Blues? And which side of the money line has all the value?