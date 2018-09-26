Stanley Cup odds, picks 2019: NHL predictions from top-rated expert who went 39-11

The puck drops on the 2018-19 NHL season Oct. 3, but SportsLine's NHL guru is already on the clock. David Kelly, the Toronto-born hockey analyst with multiple advanced degrees, was one of the nation's top NHL handicappers last season. Kelly nailed 57 percent of his NHL picks and $100 bettors who followed him profited $3,429. During the 2017 NHL playoffs, he correctly predicted 39 out of 50 over-unders, a stunning win rate of 78 percent.

His academic work included five years of empirical NHL research, including home/visiting team performance and penalty/power play effects on over-unders. He continues to pursue innovative models of in-depth statistical analysis of the NHL.

Now, before the season gets started, Kelly has studied every facet of every team, and is revealing his top futures plays in a detailed report of the top contenders.

Kelly has identified several teams worth backing to win the 2019 Stanley Cup, as well as teams worth staying away from. We can tell you he's high on the Capitals, one of his top NHL futures picks at 11-1 Stanley Cup odds. "They may suffer from a post-victory bounce and come up flat, but they should easily coast into the playoffs again this year," Kelly told SportsLine. "With proper pacing, they will be a serious threat to repeat as champions."

One shocker: Kelly wants no part of the favorite Maple Leafs, saying their quest for a championship is ill-fated.

"The Maple Leafs will compete and compete favorably," Kelly said, "but they are trying to do it on the premise that playoff hockey can be won by 7-5 scores, and that is just not the case."

Kelly also loves a team with longer odds than the Lightning and Leafs, and he's also identified a "mystery team" dark horse that would pay off huge if they secure the Stanley Cup. Anyone who bets on this long shot could hit it big.

Who is Kelly backing to win the Stanley Cup? And which long shot can go all the way? Visit SportsLine now to see David Kelly's top futures picks for the 2018-19 NHL season, all from the Toronto-born analyst who nailed 57 percent of his picks last season, raking in massive profits for his followers.