Stars and Predators bring their 'A' game in pregame fashion with team coordinated outfits at Winter Classic
Both teams coordinated their outfits ahead of the January 1 matchup
With the new year comes the NHL Winter Classic, and this year hockey fans were treated to a matchup between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators in the first game of 2020. The outdoor competition took place at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
The game sees new jerseys that are often inspired by classic, no pun intended, uniforms of the past. Fans have looked forward to the tradition each year since 2008 and are treated to a look they don't get to see every day when the teams take the ice.
Before the game actually starts, the players show off their pregame fashion as well, and this year they brought out some unique looks for the occasion.
For the southern affair, the Cotton Bowl brought out some cowboy boots and the players did too.
The Stars said "Howdy" to the fans as they walked down the red carpet.
Dallas clearly knows a thing or two picking a theme, and the Stars and brought out their best denim, bolo ties, plaid, and cowboy hats for the event.
And take a look at those custom "Winter Classic" belt buckles that really tie the whole outfit together.
If you love those belt buckles and want to get your hands on one, there is a limited amount for sale.
Most people will be coming home from the event with a t-shirt or a hat, but why not be original and grab a belt buckle?
The Predators went for an all-black look and had a sleek appearance as they greeted fans. You can never go wrong with a classic black look.
The Predators entered the game with an 18-14-6 record and the Stars came in at 22-14-4.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Winter Classic odds, picks, bets
The SportsLine Projection Model has locked in its picks for the 2020 Winter Classic.
-
How to watch 2020 NHL Winter Classic
How to watch the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars in the 2020 NHL Winter Classic
-
Guentzel to miss 4-6 months
It's the latest blow in a long string of bad luck for the Penguins
-
NHL Power Rankings: Blues back on top
Picking a New Year's Resolution for all 31 NHL teams
-
NHL defends official after Torts' rant
Tortorella has apologized for publicly criticizing the referee
-
2020 WJC: Full schedule results
What you need to know about the 2020 World Junior Championship in Czech Republic
-
2020 Winter Classic live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the 2020 Winter Classic featuring the Stars and Predators
-
Penguins vs. Avalanche: Tanev is OT hero
Crosby and MacKinnon faced off in an exciting early season showdown