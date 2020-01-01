Stars and Predators bring their 'A' game in pregame fashion with team coordinated outfits at Winter Classic

With the new year comes the NHL Winter Classic, and this year hockey fans were treated to a matchup between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators in the first game of 2020. The outdoor competition took place at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

The game sees new jerseys that are often inspired by classic, no pun intended, uniforms of the past. Fans have looked forward to the tradition each year since 2008 and are treated to a look they don't get to see every day when the teams take the ice.

Before the game actually starts, the players show off their pregame fashion as well, and this year they brought out some unique looks for the occasion.

For the southern affair, the Cotton Bowl brought out some cowboy boots and the players did too.

What game day in Texas looks like. #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/kCOpZ92mm2 — Cotton Bowl® Stadium (@cottonbowlstad) January 1, 2020

The Stars said "Howdy" to the fans as they walked down the red carpet.

Dallas clearly knows a thing or two picking a theme, and the Stars and brought out their best denim, bolo ties, plaid, and cowboy hats for the event.

And take a look at those custom "Winter Classic" belt buckles that really tie the whole outfit together.

If you love those belt buckles and want to get your hands on one, there is a limited amount for sale.

Most people will be coming home from the event with a t-shirt or a hat, but why not be original and grab a belt buckle?

In-Store tomorrow! The Winter Classic Belt Buckle! Get yours to collect or wear to the big game. Limited Quantity available. #GoStars #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/W0pBdwxNyx — Stars Hangar (@StarsHangar) October 2, 2019

The Predators went for an all-black look and had a sleek appearance as they greeted fans. You can never go wrong with a classic black look.

The Predators entered the game with an 18-14-6 record and the Stars came in at 22-14-4.