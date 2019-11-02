Predators unveil Winter Classic jerseys that pay tribute to Nashville's old minor league team
The Preds' jerseys are a tribute to the Nashville Dixie Flyers
The Nashville Predators officially unveiled their 2020 Winter Classic jerseys Saturday morning, giving us all a look at what they'll be wearing when they take to the outdoors on New Year's Day.
The unveil came shortly after a photo showing the new jerseys on a banner in downtown Nashville circulated on social media. Following that leak, the Preds officially rolled out the uniforms and made them available for purchase online.
Like many of the Winter Classic uniforms before them, these Preds jerseys are throwbacks that focus on the city's hockey heritage. Though Nashville's NHL tenure is still relatively young -- the Preds were introduced via expansion in 1998 - Nashville's history with hockey extends decades earlier.
These uniforms are a tribute to the old style of the Nashville Dixie Flyers, a minor league team that played in the Eastern Hockey League from 1962 until the franchise folded in 1971.
From adidas:
"The new jersey was created with a heritage aesthetic, featuring designs inspired by Nashville's rich hockey history and its passionate hockey fan base. The script crest, felt block lettering and classic striping create a nostalgic look suitable for the NHL Winter Classic's celebration of the game's origins outdoors. The retro look will make its on-ice debut on Jan. 1, when the Predators take on the Dallas Stars at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas."
The Stars have yet to unveil their look for the outdoor game but are set to do so Nov. 6. The logo believed to be featured on their jerseys was debuted in late September.
