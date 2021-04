As the domestic club soccer season begins to wind down, their promises to be no shortage of summer action for fans to look forward to. The Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled for summer of 2020 will be kicking off instead in July of 2021. And while the U.S. men's national team might not have made the cut this time around, there's still going to be plenty of exciting action on tap.

The likes of France, Mexico, Spain, Argentina, Brazil and Germany will be competing in Japan and there are almost certain to be a few big names that are ultimately involved from some of those nations.

Come Thursday July 22, Egypt vs. Spain will be the big kick-off and we have your viewing schedule covered right here with all the details.

Who will make it all the way to the Yokohama final to win gold?

Men's Olympic soccer groups

Group A: Japan, South Africa, Mexico, France

Group B: New Zealand, Korea Republic, Honduras, Romania

Group C: Egypt, Spain, Argentina, Australia

Group D: Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast, Saudi Arabia



Group stage

DATE ROUND MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Thurs., July 22 Group C Egypt vs. Spain 3:30 a.m. TBD Sapporo Thurs., July 22 Group B New Zealand vs. South Korea 4 a.m. TBD Kashima Thurs., July 22 Group A Mexico vs. France 4 a.m. TBD Tokyo Thurs., July 22 Group D Ivory Coast vs. Saudi Arabia 4:30 a.m. TBD Yokohama Thurs., July 22 Group C Argentina vs. Australia 6:30 a.m. TBD Sapporo Thurs., July 22 Group A Japan vs. South Africa 7 a.m. TBD Tokyo Thurs., July 22 Group B Honduras vs. Romania 7 a.m. TBD Kashima Thurs., July 22 Group D Brazil vs. Germany 7:30 a.m. TBD Yokohama

DATE ROUND MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sun., July 25 Group C Egypt vs. Argentina 3:30 a.m. TBD Sapporo Sun., July 25 Group A France vs. South Africa 4 a.m. TBD Saitama Sun., July 25 Group B New Zealand vs. Honduras 4 a.m. TBD Kashima Sun., July 25 Group D Brazil vs. Ivory Coast 4:30 a.m. TBD Yokohama Sun., July 25 Group C Australia vs. Spain 6:30 a.m. TBD Sapporo Sun., July 25 Group A Japan vs. Mexico 7 a.m. TBD Saitama Sun., July 25 Group B Romania vs. South Korea 7 a.m. TBD Kashima Sun., July 25 Group D Saudi Arabia vs. Germany 7:30 a.m. TBD Yokohama

DATE ROUND MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Wed., July 28 Group D Saudi Arabia vs. Brazil 4 a.m. TBD Saitama Wed., July 28 Group D Germany vs. Ivory Coast 4 a.m. TBD Miyagi Wed., July 28 Group B Romania vs. New Zealand 4:30 a.m. TBD Sapporo Wed., July 28 Group B South Korea vs. Honduras 4:30 a.m. TBD Yokohama Wed., July 28 Group C Spain vs. Argentina 7 a.m. TBD Saitama Wed., July 28 Group C Australia vs. Egypt 7 a.m. TBD Miyagi Wed., July 28 Group A South Africa vs. Mexico 7:30 a.m. TBD Sapporo Wed., July 28 Group A France vs. Japan 7:30 a.m. TBD Yokohama

Quarterfinals

DATE ROUND MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sat., July 31 Quarterfinals 1C vs. 2D 4 a.m. TBD Miyagi Sat., July 31 Quarterfinals 1A vs. 2B 5 a.m. TBD Kashima Sat., July 31 Quarterfinals 1D vs. 2C 6 a.m. TBD Saitama Sat., July 31 Quarterfinals 1B vs. 2A 7 a.m. TBD Yokohama

Semifinals

DATE ROUND MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Tue., Aug. 3 Semifinals 1B/2A vs. 1D/2C 4 a.m. TBD Kashima Tue., Aug. 3 Semifinals 1A/2B vs. 1C/2D 7 a.m. TBD Saitama

Bronze medal match

DATE ROUND MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Fri., Aug. 6 Bronze TBD vs. TBD 7 a.m. TBD Saitama

Gold medal match