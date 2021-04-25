Leeds United will be out to avenge its most humbling defeat of the season when it hosts Manchester United on Sunday in an English Premier League matchup. Leeds was relegated from the Premier League in 2004 and returned this season, but its first matchup against its bitter rival was forgettable as Manchester United scored twice in the opening three minutes en route to a 6-2 drubbing in December. Leeds is in much better form as it prepares to host Manchester United for the first time since October 2003, taking a five-game unbeaten streak (3-0-2) into the match.

Kickoff from Elland Road is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET. The latest Manchester United vs. Leeds odds from William Hill Sportsbook lists Manchester United as a -0.5-goal and -123 money-line favorite (risk $123 to win $100), while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Leeds vs. Manchester United picks, check out the English Premier League predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated over $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, Green has set his sights on Manchester United vs. Leeds and revealed his three best bets. You can only see them over at SportsLine.

Manchester United vs. Leeds United spread: Man Utd -0.5 (-120)

Manchester United vs. Leeds United over-under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Leeds United money line: Man Utd -123, Leeds +305, Draw +295

MANU: The Red Devils have not lost in their last 23 road matches

LEEDS: Captain Liam Cooper (suspension) is out for Sunday's match

Top predictions for Manchester United vs. Leeds

Green likes the over 2.5 goals in Sunday's matchup and it's not hard to see why after Manchester United's dominating performance in December, when the club scored six goals for the first time since 2011. The Red Devils stunned Leeds with a pair of early strikes by Scott McTominay and bolted to a 4-1 halftime lead. Bruno Fernandes also scored twice for Manchester United, which has not lost a Premier League match on the road since January 2020. The Red Devils have conceded three goals during its winning streak.

Leeds can leapfrog Arsenal for ninth place with a win or draw in Sunday's matchup. There is the chance of facing a diluted Manchester United lineup if the Red Devils opt to hold out some key players in advance of the first leg of their Europa League semifinal matchup vs. AS Roma on Thursday.

How to make EPL picks for Leeds vs. Manchester United

Green has also locked in two other best bets, including a strong play on one side of the spread. He's only sharing his best bets here.

So who wins Leeds vs. Manchester United? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the top picks for Leeds vs. Manchester United, all from the European soccer expert who has generated over $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.