Italy bring a new-look side into the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, but they are expecting another strong showing, and they open up Monday against Argentina. The Italians reached the quarterfinals in 2019, but most of the players from that side were left out of this year's squad. Still, they are the 16th-ranked team in the world, second-highest in Group G behind No. 3 Sweden. Argentina rank 28th and have never won a Women's World Cup match, but they know a positive result here could propel them to the knockout round.

The match from Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, kicks off at 2 a.m. ET. The Italians are -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100) in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Italy vs. Argentina odds, with Argentina +475 underdogs. A draw is priced at +255 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.45 units), FA Cup (+3.07) and EFL Cup (+3.64).

Now, Green has broken down the Italy vs. Argentina matchup from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Argentina vs. Italy:

Italy vs. Argentina spread: Italy -0.5 (-170)

Italy vs. Argentina over/under: 2.5 goals

Italy vs. Argentina money line: Italy -165, Argentina +475, Draw +255

ITA: The Italians have a 17-9 goal advantage in their past nine games (3-1-5)

ARG: Argentina have outscored their past six opponents 15-1 (4-1-0)

Why you should back Italy

The Azzurre lack experience but are loaded with talent, much of it from the top teams in Serie A. Milena Bertolini ruffled some feathers when she left captain Sara Gama and key 2019 contributor Aurora Galli out of the squad. Manuela Giugliano will lead the attack, and the 25-year-old Roma star has a great rapport with Valentina Giacinti, who had 13 goals as Roma won their first league title last season. Giada Greggi and Annamaria Serturini combined for six goals and seven assists for Roma.

Juventus also are well represented, with Cristiana Girelli Italy's No. 3 all-time scorer with 46 goals in 78 international matches. She had eight goals in 10 qualifying matches. Juve teammates Barbara Bonansea, who scored eight goals in Serie A last season, and Sofia Cantore, who had seven, also can make plays. Laura Giuliani, who shared the league with seven clean sheets for AC Milan, is one of the veterans of the Italian side, while midfielder Giulia Dragoni, 16, could surprise if she gets a chance.

Why you should back Argentina

La Albiceleste have been trending in the right direction since a two-year period where they spent time on strike protesting for improved conditions and attention. The Argentine women lost all three games in their first two Women's World Cup appearances, then went 0-2-1 in 2019, with draws against Japan and Scotland. They rallied from 3-0 down against the Scots to forge a 3-3 draw. Now, they are intent on victory. Estefania Banini, named to the FIFA FIFPro Women's World XI in 2021, paces the attack.

Banini had a goal and three assists in the 2022 Copa America as La Albiceleste finished third to qualify. Yamila Rodriguez led the tournament with six goals, and Florencia Bonsegundo had three. Argentina are 5-1-0 in six friendly matchups in 2023. That includes two victories against World Cup co-host New Zealand and a loss on penalties to Venezuela.

Green has broken down the Italy vs. Argentina match from every angle. He is leaning over on the goal total and has two confident best bets and his full breakdown of this FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 group match.

