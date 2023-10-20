AC Milan against Juventus is always one of the most awaited games of the season and this year it gets the added wrinkle of pitting Americans against Americans. Not only is Stefano Pioli's side currently leading the Serie A table with 21 points ahead of the match at San Siro against third-place Massimiliano Allegri's side, but four USMNT players are expected to start, which has never happened before in the Italian first division. Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah look ticketed to suit up for Milan, with Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah on the other side playing for the Bianconeri. Here's everything you need to know:

Weah back to his position?

The most interesting tactical news is definitely the situation regarding two American international players in McKennie and Weah for Juventus. Allegri opted to play with McKennie as winger or wing back in the first seven games of the Serie A season and this created issues for Weah, who was benched when McKennie played in "his" position as the right-sided player in the 3-5-2 system. It's interesting to underline this tactical change that took place in the first seven games of the season, considering that McKennie was on the verge of leaving the Italian club in the summer after his loan spell at Leeds United last year.

Allegri sees McKennie as a winger occasionally, that can provide him more defensive protection especially when Filip Kostic plays on the left as a winger. However, in the last home game against Torino (which Juventus won 2-0), both McKennie and Weah played as starters for the first time together at Juventus and convinced the coach, who spoke after the game and said: "Weah played well as a fullback, he ran forward and McKennie was good at covering and helping him defensively, they played a good game."

Considering that at least until January the Bianconeri will have to deal with a critical situation in the roster of the midfielders, as both Paul Pogba and Nicolò Fagioli are suspended due to their off the field issues, in the meantime it's very likely we'll see McKennie switching back to his natural position as midfielder.

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Oct. 22 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 22 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan +130; Draw: +220; Juventus +220

Team news

AC Milan: Coach Stefano Pioli has to deal with an emergency situation as both goalkeepers Mike Maignan (suspended) and Marco Sportiello (injured) are not available, and third goalkeeper Antonio Mirante will start against Juventus on Sunday. Also, after the Genoa game, Theo Hernandez is suspended and Alessandro Florenzi will replace him on the left side of the defense.

Potential AC Milan XI: Mirante; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Florenzi; Musah, Adli, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.

Juventus: With both Danilo and Alex Sandro injured, Federico Gatti and Daniele Rugani will replace them in the defense, while Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah are both expected to start.

Potential Juventus XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; McKennie, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Kean, Milik.

Prediction

With many injuries and absences, it will likely be a tight clash until the last minutes, but AC Milan are expected to make it. Pick: AC Milan 1, Juventus 0.